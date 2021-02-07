Faraz rules out possibility of ‘deal’ with those who plundered wealth

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has ruled out any possibility of “deal” with those who plundered the national wealth.

Talking to media after attending a function here at Sundas Foundation on Saturday, he said: “Our PM has clear stance that there cannot be any deal with those who looted the country.”

Responding to a query about the “Daily Mail” case, he said that this case will move towards trial phase.

“The opposition is in the habit of distributing sweets without understanding the case. In this case, there was first hearing and issues are to be framed; however, Barrister Shehzad Akbar will give details in a press conference,” he added.

When asked about PDM, he said that every component party of this alliance had its own interests; the PPP had Sindh government while the PML-N had different approach.

Regarding the Senate elections, he said that both the PPP and PML-N had supported in the Charter of Democracy (CoD) to hold Senate elections through show of hands; “now when we are moving in this regard, both are opposing the move which looks strange”.

“We will move the bill in this regard in the Senate and those who will show hypocrisy would be exposed,” he added.

He recalled that the PTI had expelled its members for voting against the party in the Senate election.

“We just want the polls in a fair and impartial manner,” he said.

To another query, he said that they are making sincere efforts to revive PTV and Radio Pakistan and results will be visible in next six months. Earlier, addressing the function, Shibli Faraz paid tributes to late Munnoo Bhai and others rendering services to humanity. He said that those working for helping out those in need deserve full appreciation and the government will help out them for the noble cause.

