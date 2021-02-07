ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Faraz rules out possibility of ‘deal’ with those who plundered wealth

Recorder Report 07 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has ruled out any possibility of “deal” with those who plundered the national wealth.

Talking to media after attending a function here at Sundas Foundation on Saturday, he said: “Our PM has clear stance that there cannot be any deal with those who looted the country.”

Responding to a query about the “Daily Mail” case, he said that this case will move towards trial phase.

“The opposition is in the habit of distributing sweets without understanding the case. In this case, there was first hearing and issues are to be framed; however, Barrister Shehzad Akbar will give details in a press conference,” he added.

When asked about PDM, he said that every component party of this alliance had its own interests; the PPP had Sindh government while the PML-N had different approach.

Regarding the Senate elections, he said that both the PPP and PML-N had supported in the Charter of Democracy (CoD) to hold Senate elections through show of hands; “now when we are moving in this regard, both are opposing the move which looks strange”.

“We will move the bill in this regard in the Senate and those who will show hypocrisy would be exposed,” he added.

He recalled that the PTI had expelled its members for voting against the party in the Senate election.

“We just want the polls in a fair and impartial manner,” he said.

To another query, he said that they are making sincere efforts to revive PTV and Radio Pakistan and results will be visible in next six months. Earlier, addressing the function, Shibli Faraz paid tributes to late Munnoo Bhai and others rendering services to humanity. He said that those working for helping out those in need deserve full appreciation and the government will help out them for the noble cause.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shibli Faraz Shehzad Akbar PPP PDM PML N PTI Charter of Democracy

Faraz rules out possibility of ‘deal’ with those who plundered wealth

Bilawal criticises promulgation of ordinance

Fazl, Maryam voice opposition

PM for academia-market linkages

Renegotiated govt-IPPs pacts: ECC, CCoE all set to accord final approval tomorrow

PM, Sheikh Mohamed discuss ties, Covid-19

Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Tractors, trucks block India’s roads as farm protests widen

Palestinian territories: ICC paves way for war crimes probe

China’s space probe sends back its first image of Mars

Presidential Ordinance: Corporate sector IT exemptions may be withdrawn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.