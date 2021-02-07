Judges barred from using social media
LAHORE: The judges of the district judiciary have been restrained from using the social media networks as it is against the dignity and code of conduct of the judicial officers, said a directive issued by Director General of Directorate of District Judiciary on Saturday.
The directive has also been forwarded to all the district & sessions judges in the province for its compliance in letter and spirit. It has been directed that no judicial officer will use any social media networks to send messages/texts etc particularly with reference to the judiciary.
A directive issued on behalf of Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan said it has been observed that the judges use WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook etc to spread messages/texts which is against the dignity and code of conduct of the judicial officers and ethics of becoming a good judicial officer. “Such messages/texts are spread and displayed in print and electronic media even without any proof or through proper channel,” the directive added.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.