Judges barred from using social media

LAHORE: The judges of the district judiciary have been restrained from using the social media networks as it is against the dignity and code of conduct of the judicial officers, said a directive issued by Director General of Directorate of District Judiciary on Saturday.

The directive has also been forwarded to all the district & sessions judges in the province for its compliance in letter and spirit. It has been directed that no judicial officer will use any social media networks to send messages/texts etc particularly with reference to the judiciary.

A directive issued on behalf of Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan said it has been observed that the judges use WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook etc to spread messages/texts which is against the dignity and code of conduct of the judicial officers and ethics of becoming a good judicial officer. “Such messages/texts are spread and displayed in print and electronic media even without any proof or through proper channel,” the directive added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021