ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany, France, UK, US agree 'to revive transatlantic ties'

AFP 07 Feb 2021

BERLIN: The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Britain and the United States on Friday said they wanted "to revive" the transatlantic relationship, following their first in-depth talks since President Joe Biden took office.

"The foreign ministers agreed that they want to revive the traditionally close transatlantic partnership and tackle global challenges together in future," the German foreign ministry said in a statement.

"This first, in-depth exchange between the foreign ministers since President Biden's inauguration was characterised by a trusting and constructive atmosphere."

The European foreign ministers and their new US counterpart Antony Blinken discussed the Iran nuclear deal, which has been in tatters since former President Donald Trump pulled out of the pact in 2018. "The E3 and the US discussed how a united approach could address our shared concerns towards Iran," tweeted British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, with E3 referring to the three European signatories to the 2015 Iran deal.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Twitter described the talks as an "important conversation on Iran" and handling nuclear and regional security challenges "together".

In a shift from Trump's go-it-alone "America First" approach, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Blinken "underscored the US commitment to coordinated action to overcome global challenges. "

Blinken and his counterparts "affirmed the centrality of the transatlantic relationship in dealing with security, climate, economic, health and other challenges the world faces," Price said.

Donald Trump france Joe Biden Germany Britain Antony Blinken Jean Yves Le Drian

Germany, France, UK, US agree 'to revive transatlantic ties'

Bilawal criticises promulgation of ordinance

Fazl, Maryam voice opposition

PM for academia-market linkages

Renegotiated govt-IPPs pacts: ECC, CCoE all set to accord final approval tomorrow

PM, Sheikh Mohamed discuss ties, Covid-19

Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Tractors, trucks block India’s roads as farm protests widen

Palestinian territories: ICC paves way for war crimes probe

China’s space probe sends back its first image of Mars

Presidential Ordinance: Corporate sector IT exemptions may be withdrawn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.