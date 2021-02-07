ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

One killed in French garage blast

AFP 07 Feb 2021

BORDEAUX: An 88-year-old woman was killed and her 89-year-old partner was seriously hurt during an explosion in a garage in the French city of Bordeaux on Saturday, firefighters said.

Initial investigations suggest gas was the cause of the blast, which destroyed the small building and seriously damaged two neighbouring buildings.

The woman had been listed as missing after the blast at around 8am in the Chartrons district of the western French city.

Firefighters said they found her body under rubble at around 4pm.

Her partner, the 89-year-old man, is fighting for his life, according to city officials.

A second person initially named as missing has since come forward.

So far nine other people have been identified with minor injuries following the blast.

About 70 firefighters were on the scene.

Emergency services used sniffer dogs and equipment to clear the debris in their search. The explosion destroyed a car park and garage on the ground floor and lodgings on the floor above.

