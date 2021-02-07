5th February Kashmir Solidarity Day: Message from H.E Dr. ArifAlvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

The people of Pakistan join in commemorating this Kashmir Solidarity Day, paying rich tribute to the Kashmiris on their resilience in their just struggle for the right to self-determination. More than a year-and-a-half has passed since 5th August 2019 when India took unilateral and illegal actions aimed at altering the internationally recognized dispute status of IIOJK and changing the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

Self-determination is one of the fundamental rights codified in all major human rights instruments as well as the United Nations Charter. The denial of this right and subjugation of Kashmiris in IIOJK is the very negation of human dignity.

The Jammu and Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest items on the agenda of the UN Security Council. The dispute remains unresolved due to India's obstinate refusal to honour its commitments and its disrespect for the fundamental human rights and international law. Indian Occupation Forces continue oppression and brutalization of innocent Kashmiris through an inhuman military siege, communications blockade, cordon-and-search-operations, fake "encounters" extra judicial killings of Kashmiri youth, use of pellet guns, and collective punishment of entire communities and neighbourhoods. The draconian laws in place in IIOJK provide complete impunity to the occupation forces as they commit egregious violations of human rights.

Demographic apartheid in IIOJK by Indian Occupation Forces is further violation of international law where-in the Kashmiri majority is being turned into a minority in its own land. These measures are a constant reminder to the world community of India's State-terrorism - being perpetrated day in and day out against innocent Kashmiri men, women and children.

On this day, Pakistan calls upon the international community to hold India accountable for all its misdeeds and crimes against humanity. India must rescind its unilateral and illegal actions and stop implementing the RSS-inspired 'Hindutva' agenda in IIOJK that is detrimental to peace and security in the region. The key to durable peace in South Asia is resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions and the wishes for the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan remains in full support and solidarity with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters. We will continue to extend all-out support to the Kashmiris till the realization of their unalienable rights to self-determination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021