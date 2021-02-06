UAE significantly slashed funding for Palestinian refugee agency in 2020

The United Arab Emirates drastically reduced funding to the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in 2020, as it signed a U.S-brokered normalisation accord with Israel.

The UNRWA provides education, healthcare and other vital services to nearly 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees across the Middle East, which predominantly comprise of descendants of the original 700,000 Palestinians who fled (or were driven out of) Israel, during their conflict in 1948.

The Gulf state contributed $51.8 million to the refugee agency in 2018 and 2019, but it reduced that contribution by an unprecedented margin in 2020, down to a mere $1 million.

Last year, in lieu of the Trump Administration's Israel-centric Middle East policy, the UAE normalised ties with Israel, breaking a long-standing consensus in the Arab world that diplomatic recognition should only come in exchange for concessions in the Palestinian peace process.

The Palestinian Authority viewed these agreements as a betrayal to their cause.

Critics of the UNRWA state that it perpetuates the refugee problem created by the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, as Israel adamantly rejects the idea of a right of return, which if fully implemented would leave the country with a Palestinian majority.

The Trump Administration cut off all funding to the UNRWA in 2018, previously giving the agency about $360m a year.

The Biden administration announced last month it would restore aid to the Palestinians, including to refugees, and says it will work to revive peace negotiations. The two sides have not held substantive peace talks since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assumed office in 2009.