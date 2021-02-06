ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE significantly slashed funding for Palestinian refugee agency in 2020

  • The United Arab Emirates drastically reduced funding to the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in 2020, as it signed a U.S-brokered normalisation accord with Israel.
  • The Gulf state contributed $51.8 million to the refugee agency in 2018 and 2019, but it reduced that contribution by an unprecedented margin in 2020, down to a mere $1 million.
BR Web Desk Updated 06 Feb 2021
UNRWA provides education, healthcare and other vital services to some 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees across the Middle East. Source: Associated Press
UNRWA provides education, healthcare and other vital services to some 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees across the Middle East. Source: Associated Press

The United Arab Emirates drastically reduced funding to the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in 2020, as it signed a U.S-brokered normalisation accord with Israel.

The UNRWA provides education, healthcare and other vital services to nearly 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees across the Middle East, which predominantly comprise of descendants of the original 700,000 Palestinians who fled (or were driven out of) Israel, during their conflict in 1948.

The Gulf state contributed $51.8 million to the refugee agency in 2018 and 2019, but it reduced that contribution by an unprecedented margin in 2020, down to a mere $1 million.

Last year, in lieu of the Trump Administration's Israel-centric Middle East policy, the UAE normalised ties with Israel, breaking a long-standing consensus in the Arab world that diplomatic recognition should only come in exchange for concessions in the Palestinian peace process.

The Palestinian Authority viewed these agreements as a betrayal to their cause.

Critics of the UNRWA state that it perpetuates the refugee problem created by the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, as Israel adamantly rejects the idea of a right of return, which if fully implemented would leave the country with a Palestinian majority.

The Trump Administration cut off all funding to the UNRWA in 2018, previously giving the agency about $360m a year.

The Biden administration announced last month it would restore aid to the Palestinians, including to refugees, and says it will work to revive peace negotiations. The two sides have not held substantive peace talks since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assumed office in 2009.

uae United Arab Emirates Palestine refugees UNRWA funding

UAE significantly slashed funding for Palestinian refugee agency in 2020

There is no change in Pakistan's principled stand on Kashmir issue, clarifies FO following PM's statement

New York becomes first state in US to proclaim February 5 as Kashmir Day

Pakistan Exports cross $2bn mark for four consecutive months

PSO seeks spot LNG in 1st potential purchase in 3 years

Vitol places lowest offers for Pakistan LNG buy tender in April

Govt mulling slapping additional taxes on cars from next week

SPI up 0.53pc WoW

Automation of USC: Utilization of Rs2.3bn Covid funds opposed

Gur production: ‘Govt must allow setting up of mini/micro sugar mills’

$43bn deal for ‘world’s biggest’ offshore wind farm in South Korea

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters