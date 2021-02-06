World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 10,485
- The reported death toll rose by 689 to 61,286, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.
06 Feb 2021
BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 10,485 to 2,275,394, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 689 to 61,286, the tally showed.
K2 Winter Summit: Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, two others reportedly missing
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 10,485
There is no change in Pakistan's principled stand on Kashmir issue, clarifies FO following PM's statement
New York becomes first state in US to proclaim February 5 as Kashmir Day
Pakistan Exports cross $2bn mark for four consecutive months
PSO seeks spot LNG in 1st potential purchase in 3 years
Vitol places lowest offers for Pakistan LNG buy tender in April
Govt mulling slapping additional taxes on cars from next week
SPI up 0.53pc WoW
Automation of USC: Utilization of Rs2.3bn Covid funds opposed
Gur production: ‘Govt must allow setting up of mini/micro sugar mills’
$43bn deal for ‘world’s biggest’ offshore wind farm in South Korea
Read more stories
Comments