Pakistan

K2 Winter Summit: Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, two others reportedly missing

  • Sadpara has been active on Twitter throughout the K-2 expedition.
  • Pakistan Army helicopters have been dispatched for search and rescue operations. So far, the rescue mission has not been able to locate the climbers.
  • Pakistani actor, singer and host Fakhar-e-Alam tweeted about the missing climbers too, requesting his followers to pray for their recovery.
BR Web Desk Updated 06 Feb 2021

A search operation is underway to trace missing mountaineer Ali Sadpara and his team members who are on the K2 expedition.

He has successfully scaled the 8,611-metre K2 during the K2 Winter Expedition 2021, it emerged Friday.

Sadpara has been active on twitter throughout the K2 expedition. He kept on updating fans and admirers whenever the WiFi signals work. But it has been several hours since anyone last heard from Pakistani mountaineer.

Pakistani actor, singer and host Fakhar-e-Alam tweeted about the missing climbers too, requesting his followers to pray for their recovery.

A search operation was launched by Pakistan Army officials due to the delay in the return of the K2 team headed by Pakistani mountaineer Sadpara.

Reportedly, search and rescue operations are unable to reach the expedition site due to dangerous wind conditions.

Geo News citing its sources said Sadpara and his team were to reach camp three by 2pm. But communication with the team has been lost for the last several hours.

Earlier, News of the mountaineers going missing comes several hours after a Bulgarian mountaineer fell to his death during the same K2 expedition.

He was the second person to die on the world’s second-highest mountain in weeks.

