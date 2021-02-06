ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
COAS praises Kashmiris for valiant struggle

INP 06 Feb 2021

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday, saluted the Kashmiris for their valiant struggle and braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations and lockdown in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) under the Indian occupation forces.

The Army chief’s message was shared on Twitter by the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR DG), Major-General Babar Iftikhar.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed that time has come to end this human tragedy and resolve the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the UN resolutions.

Earlier on Thursday, the Army chief visited Lahore and addressed officers of the Lahore Garrison.

He apprised the officers of the latest developments on the Eastern Border, situation in IIOJ&K and Pakistan’s firm commitment for a just resolution of the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

The army chief said that the people of Kashmir and this region deserved peace.

The COAS also reiterated greater vigilance and state of preparedness amid new challenges of hybrid war.

He focused on professional matters, internal and external security situation of the country and his vision of an enduring peace within Pakistan and the region.

