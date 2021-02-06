Two killed in bombing at pro-Kashmir rally

QUETTA: At least two people were killed and two wounded when a bomb exploded during a pro-Kashmir rally in Quetta on Friday. The demonstration was held to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, observed across Pakistan every February 5 in support of those living in Muslim-majority and Indian-administered Kashmir.

Friday's bombing took place in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, near the border with Afghanistan.

"The timed-device was concealed in a truck, which exploded when participants of the rally were marching on a road," Ghulam Qadir, a senior police official, told AFP. Organisers of the rally were reportedly using the truck as a stage to deliver speeches.