World
Merkel condemns Moscow's ‘unjustified’ expulsion of German diplomats
- Russia on Friday announced the expulsion of diplomats from Sweden, Germany and Poland, accusing them of taking part in illegal protests last month against the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
05 Feb 2021
BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned Russia's expulsion of German diplomats as a further step by Moscow away from the rule of law.
Russia on Friday announced the expulsion of diplomats from Sweden, Germany and Poland, accusing them of taking part in illegal protests last month against the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
"We consider this expulsion to be unjustified," Merkel told reporters after a video conference on defence and security issues with French President Emmanuel Macron, adding that the two had received news of the expulsions during the meeting.
PM Khan says he will continue to raise voice for Kashmiris, till they get freedom
Merkel condemns Moscow's ‘unjustified’ expulsion of German diplomats
Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM
Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS
China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report
Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO
Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report
WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations
Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen
Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today
Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted
Read more stories
Comments