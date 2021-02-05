ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish lira jumps as central bank chief says rate cuts long way off

  • The comments boosted the lira by more than 0.7% to 7.09 against the dollar from 7.14 late on Thursday.
  • The recovery narrative in Turkish assets has been strengthened by the governor's remarks.
Reuters 05 Feb 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira hit its strongest level since August on Friday and cemented its position as the top-performing currency in the world this year, after the central bank governor told Reuters that interest rates were unlikely to be cut for a "long time".

In his first interview since taking the job in early November, Naci Agbal said "It does not seem possible to put interest rate cuts on the agenda for a long time this year," adding that they could also be raised again if necessary.

The comments boosted the lira by more than 0.7% to 7.09 against the dollar from 7.14 late on Thursday. That extended its gain against the dollar for 2021 to nearly 5%, albeit after an unbroken eight-year slide.

"The recovery narrative in Turkish assets has been strengthened by the governor's remarks," said Societe Generale emerging market strategist Phoenix Kalen.

She said Agbal's comments reaffirmed that the central bank, which in recent years has often bowed to political pressure to cut interest rates, now wanted to keep them high to get inflation under control.

Under Agbal, the bank has raised rates to 17% from 10.25%, giving Turkey the tightest monetary policy of any major developed or emerging-market economy.

Agbal also said that the bank wanted to gradually rebuild its depleted foreign exchange reserves. This "sounds like a sensible plan to reverse one of Turkey's key external vulnerabilities", Soc Gen's Kalen said. With the lira gaining, key forex market volatility gauges are now at their lowest levels since late July. Turkish government bonds extended rises that have seen most leap roughly 20% since early November.

"The interview was pretty clear about the outlook for rates, at least for the next 12 months," said Kieran Curtis at Aberdeen Standard Investments

"We have definitely seen some (investment) flows going back into Turkey in the weekly data and reserves are going up, so we are turning to a more positive scenario."

Deutsche Bank on Friday estimated that international investors have accumulated roughly $3 billion worth of Turkey's lira-denominated bonds and stocks since October.

Foreigners now own $7.7 billion in Turkish local currency bonds, the highest amount since June, and $28.9 billion in Turkish equities. To put it into perspective, however, the total amount of $36.5 billion compares to $140 billion in mid 2013.

This week, Deutsche has also upped where it thinks the lira could rise to 7 per dollar.

forex Turkish lira currency rates forex trading

Turkish lira jumps as central bank chief says rate cuts long way off

Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM

Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS

China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report

Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters