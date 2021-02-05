ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble hits 2-week high vs dollar as oil climbs, sanctions threats ease

  • Rouble has risen 1.2% against the dollar to 74.60, earlier hitting its strongest mark since Jan. 22.
  • For years a slave to the oil price, the rouble has decoupled from Brent crude, which was up 1% at $59.43 a barrel
Reuters 05 Feb 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble soared on Friday, helped by rising oil prices and a reduction in foreign currency purchases by the finance ministry, while the risk of new Western sanctions over Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's jailing marginally eased.

By 1336 GMT, the rouble has risen 1.2% against the dollar to 74.60, earlier hitting its strongest mark since Jan. 22. It gained 0.9% to trade at 89.55 against the euro , a more than two-week high.

For years a slave to the oil price, the rouble has decoupled from Brent crude, which was up 1% at $59.43 a barrel, with geopolitical risks and sanction threats exerting more of an influence on its value. When oil prices last hit current levels in February 2020, the currency traded at around 63.5.

Gains in rouble remained limited after Navalny, jailed this week for nearly three years for parole violations he called trumped up, was back in court on charges that he slandered a World War Two veteran.

Nationwide protests and Western condemnation have pressurised the rouble in recent weeks, but the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, during a rare visit to Moscow on Friday said there was not yet a formal proposal for new EU sanctions on Russia.

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and a $1.9 trillion relief package from the United States was also supporting risk appetite.

"Russia should not be immune, at least for now. And, thus far, sanction noise has been just that... hence, angst has eased," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Russia's finance ministry slashed its foreign currency buying to 2.4 billion roubles ($32.1 million) a day for the month ahead, a near three-fold decrease on the previous month, supporting the rouble.

Locko-Invest said the bright outlook meant its medium-term view on the rouble remained unchanged, envisaging a RUB/USD rate at 72-73 in the coming months.

Russian stock indexes were climbing.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.7% at 1,426.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% higher at 3,379.8 points.

Russian rouble currency rates forex trading

Rouble hits 2-week high vs dollar as oil climbs, sanctions threats ease

Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM

Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS

China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report

Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters