India cannot break Kashmiri people's resolve anywhere in the world: Yusuf

India cannot break the Kashmiri people's resolve anywhere in the world, Moeed Yusuf said to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on national security Moeed Yusuf expressed these views in a series of tweets stating: “I was honoured to witness the emotions and steadfastness of the legislative assembly of AJK and their bond with our brothers and sisters in IIOJK this morning.”

"India cannot break the resolve of Kashmiris anywhere in the world, regardless of whatever illegal steps it may take," he wrote.

He also underlined the difference between the actions of Pakistan and India, the latter of which he said was "the clearest stumbling block to peace in South Asia".

"If our region is to move forward, India must demonstrate its sincerity in resolving the Kashmir issue according to UNSC resolutions. If it does, peace will be a natural outcome," he added.