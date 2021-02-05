ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Ukraine grain exports down 20.5pc so far this season

  • Traders have sold 13.09 million tonnes of wheat, 11.8 million tonnes of corn and 3.95 million tonnes of barley.
  • Ukraine is among the leading global grain exporters and sold about 57 million tonnes of grain to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season.
Reuters 05 Feb 2021

KYIV: Ukraine's grain exports have reached 29.4 million tonnes so far this season, which runs from July 2020 to June 2021, down 20.5% from the same period of the previous season, economy ministry data showed on Friday.

Traders have sold 13.09 million tonnes of wheat, 11.8 million tonnes of corn and 3.95 million tonnes of barley, the data showed.

Ukraine is among the leading global grain exporters and sold about 57 million tonnes of grain to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season.

The government has said exports could decline to 45.4 million tonnes in 2020/21 because of a weaker harvest.

