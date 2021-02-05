Markets
Brazil govt in talks with states to reduce tax on fuel: report
- Citing sources, the paper said the federal government wants states to adopt a flat tax on fuel. Currently, states can change taxes on fuel frequently.
- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he planned to meet on Friday with the CEO of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) to discuss diesel prices.
05 Feb 2021
SAO PAULO: Brazil's federal government is in talks with states to reduce taxes on fuel, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Friday.
Citing sources, the paper said the federal government wants states to adopt a flat tax on fuel. Currently, states can change taxes on fuel frequently.
The Economy Ministry and the presidential palace did not immediately comment on the matter.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he planned to meet on Friday with the CEO of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) to discuss diesel prices, though added he would not interfere with its pricing policy.
PM Khan says he will continue to raise voice for Kashmiris, till they get freedom
Brazil govt in talks with states to reduce tax on fuel: report
Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM
Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS
China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report
Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO
Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report
WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations
Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen
Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today
Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted
Read more stories
Comments