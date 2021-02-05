ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil can turn on spending taps 'quickly' to tackle crisis if need be

  • With the pandemic attacking us again ... now we have the protocol. If Congress triggers a state of emergency or public calamity.
  • Brazil's fiscal response to the pandemic last year was one of the most generous of any emerging country in the world.
Reuters 05 Feb 2021

BRASILIA: Brazil's government will open the spending taps "quickly" to tackle the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic if congress demands it, but with an eye on longer-term fiscal stability, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday.

Guedes was speaking after meeting newly-elected Senate leader Rodrigo Pacheco, who has said one of his priorities is reviving some form of emergency aid for millions of Brazil's most vulnerable people that expired on Dec. 31.

"With the pandemic attacking us again ... now we have the protocol. If Congress triggers a state of emergency or public calamity, with all the experience we have had, we are in a position to react quickly to the crisis," Guedes said.

Brazil's fiscal response to the pandemic last year was one of the most generous of any emerging country in the world, worth more than 8% of gross domestic product. More than half of that, around 322 billion reais ($59 billion), was in direct cash transfers to millions of poor families.

They were approved under a "State of Calamity" emergency budget and were not subject to usual budget rules, which meant the government's spending cap was not broken. Guedes insists the cap is the government's fiscal "super anchor" and must not be breached.

Guedes said on Thursday that any action should be taken "within a framework of recovery for the public finances ... robust enough to face any imbalances."

Brazil's deficit and debt ballooned to record highs last year, and Guedes has insisted the country cannot afford any more fiscal largesse. But with millions of people in financial difficulty, unemployment high and the economy slowing, the pressure for more support is building.

Brazil economy Brazil GDP fiscal stability Economy Minister Paulo Guedes

Brazil can turn on spending taps 'quickly' to tackle crisis if need be

Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM

Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS

China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report

Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters