Pakistan’s Sadpara, son expedite K2 winter summit

  • Sadpara and his son have reached Hotel Nek and they can summit the second highest mountain of the world today (Friday) at any time.
  • A climber hailing from Balgharia slipped and fell while returning to the Camp-3 along with other climbers.
BR Web Desk Updated 05 Feb 2021

Pakistan climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara along with his son Sajjid has accelerated the expedition to assent K2 without oxygen.

Sadpara and his son have reached Hotel Nek and they can summit the second highest mountain of the world today (Friday) at any time.

Meanwhile, a climber hailing from Balgharia slipped and fell while returning to the Camp-3 along with other climbers. The search for a missing climber is underway, local media reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the expedition was postponed, earlier, due to bad winter. Sadpara, his son and a foreign climber were on a mission to ascend K2 without oxygen.

Earlier in January, Pakistani and foreign climbers had begun their quest to ascend the second highest mountain of the globe, without oxygen to set a world record, days after the peak was scaled for the first time in winter by a Nepalese team.

