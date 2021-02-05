ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Duty-Free Imports Of Electric 2-3 Wheelers Allowed in Pakistan: FBR

  • FBR announced exemptions from Additional Customs Duty (ACD) on imports of electric 2-3 wheelers till the 30th of June, 2025.
BR Web Desk 05 Feb 2021

Determined to promote electric vehicle technology in Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that imports of electric 2-3 wheelers will be exempted from Additional Customs Duty (ACD) till the 30th of June, 2025.

FBR issued a notification to amend S.R.O. 572(I)2020 on February 3rd, 2021. According to this notification, no more additional customs duty will be charged on imports of electric vehicles under the following Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) categories:

  1. Electric Auto Rickshaw (8703.8030)
  2. Electric Motorcycle (8711.6040)
  3. 3-wheeler Electric-loader (8711.6060)

While the world moves towards electric vehicles, many international automakers are also interested in investing in Pakistan's automobile market. In order to facilitate greater growth and investment in EV technology, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) already approved the EV policy for both 2-3 wheelers and 4-wheelers.

In addition to this, exemptions of ACD and Value-Added Tax (VAT) on imports of EV (2-3 wheelers) will allow Pakistan to transform its current 2-3 wheeler market with the introduction of new e-bikes and e-rickshaws in the country.

auto ECC FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) electric vehicles FBR Automakers three wheeler Electric Vehicles Policy ACD EV EV Policy ebikes erickshaw VAT two wheelers

Duty-Free Imports Of Electric 2-3 Wheelers Allowed in Pakistan: FBR

Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS

China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report

Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Approval of draft law deferred by CCLC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters