Duty-Free Imports Of Electric 2-3 Wheelers Allowed in Pakistan: FBR

Determined to promote electric vehicle technology in Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that imports of electric 2-3 wheelers will be exempted from Additional Customs Duty (ACD) till the 30th of June, 2025.

FBR issued a notification to amend S.R.O. 572(I)2020 on February 3rd, 2021. According to this notification, no more additional customs duty will be charged on imports of electric vehicles under the following Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) categories:

Electric Auto Rickshaw (8703.8030) Electric Motorcycle (8711.6040) 3-wheeler Electric-loader (8711.6060)

While the world moves towards electric vehicles, many international automakers are also interested in investing in Pakistan's automobile market. In order to facilitate greater growth and investment in EV technology, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) already approved the EV policy for both 2-3 wheelers and 4-wheelers.

In addition to this, exemptions of ACD and Value-Added Tax (VAT) on imports of EV (2-3 wheelers) will allow Pakistan to transform its current 2-3 wheeler market with the introduction of new e-bikes and e-rickshaws in the country.