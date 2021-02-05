ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Bookie arrested during ongoing second Test between Pakistan-South Africa

  • The bookie was identified as Bilal , who hails from UAE.
  • He was handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for investigation.
BR Web Desk 05 Feb 2021

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s anti-corruption unit has caught a bookie, allegedly involved in betting process during the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and South Africa in Rawalpindi.

ARY News citing its sources reported that the bookie was identified as Bilal, and he was detailed by PCB’s anti-corruption unit on Thursday.

He was handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for investigation.

Bilal hails for United Arab Emirates (UAE) and came inside the Pindi stadium by using a ‘DJ card’.

The second Test match between the host and the Proteas is being played in Rawalpindi.

