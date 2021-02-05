ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Feb 05, 2021
Technology

TikTok introduces stringent rules for video-sharing

  • As per the Chinese app, TikTok app will now flag unverified videos in order to prevent the spread of false information on this platform.
Ali Ahmed 05 Feb 2021

Popular video sharing platform TikTok has introduced new and stringent conditions on video sharing.

As per the Chinese app, TikTok app will now flag unverified videos in order to prevent the spread of misinformation on this platform.

Under this new condition, a new feature will appear on the screen of the video creator and especially when it is not verified while reviewing the video. If this video is posted, it will show a warning label just like Facebook.

In a blog post, Byte Dance, the parent company of TikTok, discusses said that since the platform is responsible for the video released on the app, they will do their best to prevent misinformation on it. Tik Tak said the videos were presented in the form of news, scientific information or political information could be misrepresented.

Similarly, in the case of some unverified and invalid videos, popups that prevent posting will also appear. People will be able to see this warning even if it is posted. Details of the warning will be sent to the user immediately.

Currently, these new changes have started in the United States and Canada, but soon the whole world will be able to see it.

TikTok social media Misinformation

