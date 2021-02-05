ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Spot gold may retest support at $1,783

  • On the daily chart, gold has broken a support at $1,805, the 50% projection level of a downward wave C from $1,959.01. The metal may test the next support at $1,769.
Reuters 05 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,783 per ounce, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,761.

The metal is riding on a wave C from $1,875.26, which may travel to $1,726, its 100% projection level. A bearish pennant points at $1,726 as well.

The support at $1,783 temporarily holds. It triggered a moderate bounce which may end around $1,801. A further gain to $1,818 could be unlikely even if the metal breaks above $1,801 unexpectedly.

On the daily chart, gold has broken a support at $1,805, the 50% projection level of a downward wave C from $1,959.01. The metal may test the next support at $1,769.

It is not very clear if gold could break $1,769 in its first attempt, as this support is strengthened by another one at $1,764.29 and the support at $1,761(hourly chart). Most likely, a bounce could occur around $1,769.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

