World
Thailand reports 586 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
- No new deaths were reported, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing.
05 Feb 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand on Friday reported 586 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 22,644.
No new deaths were reported, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing. Thailand has recorded 79 coronavirus-related deaths since a year ago.
Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS
Thailand reports 586 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO
Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report
WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations
Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen
Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today
Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted
Approval of draft law deferred by CCLC
RLNG prices increased
Govt’s power hike motion endorsed by Nepra
Read more stories
Comments