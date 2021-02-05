ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Youthful Osaka, Barty stand in way of Serena's path to 24th Slam

  • "I definitely was pushing the limits, but I'm here."
AFP 05 Feb 2021

MELBOURNE: Serena Williams continues her long quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam when the coronavirus-delayed 2021 Australian Open begins on Monday, four years since her last major triumph in Melbourne.

It may be this season or never for Williams, who turns 40 in September and will have to conquer a field bursting with young talent headed by US Open champion Naomi Osaka, defending champion Sofia Kenin and the home favourite, world number one Ash Barty.

The tournament was put back three weeks to allow all players to quarantine for 14 days, but a coronavirus case at a hotel saw all play shelved Thursday in warm-up events with hundreds of players and officials ordered back into isolation for Covid tests.

Williams says she had benefited from the delays, using them to recover fully from the nagging Achilles injury sustained during her run to the semi-finals at the US Open, which subsequently caused her to withdraw from Roland Garros.

"I needed time. I don't think I would have been here if it was during the regular season," she said this week.

"I definitely was pushing the limits, but I'm here."

Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open in January 2017, then revealed she had been pregnant with daughter Olympia.

She has reached four major finals since, twice at Wimbledon and twice at the US Open, but left empty-handed each time and coronavirus-disrupted 2020 was the first year since 2006 that she failed to reach a Slam final.

Osaka comes into Melbourne as US Open champion, as she did two years ago before battling past Petra Kvitova in an epic final to lift the Australian Open's Daphne Akhurst Cup.

Coronavirus Serena Williams Australian Open Sofia Kenin Osaka Petra Kvitova US Open champion Daphne Akhurst Cup 23rd Grand Slam

Youthful Osaka, Barty stand in way of Serena's path to 24th Slam

Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Approval of draft law deferred by CCLC

RLNG prices increased

Govt’s power hike motion endorsed by Nepra

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters