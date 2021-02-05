ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Feb 05, 2021
Crisis assistance initiatives: SSGC conferred with 10th TPN CSR Award

05 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) was conferred with 10TH Corporate Social Responsibility Award, as a befitting acknowledgment for its initiatives in the area of CSR.

The 10th Corporate Social Responsibility Summit and Awards event, organized by the Professionals Network, was held at a local hotel in Karachi.

Salman A Siddiqui, Dy General Manager, Corporate Communications, SSGC received the coveted award on behalf of the Company in the category of 'Crisis/Disaster Assistance' by Shariq Vohra, President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Earlier in the day, Zubair Motiwala, Chairman, Businessmen Group (BMG) inaugurated the CSR Summit.

SSGC was conferred this award for its facilitation to the leading hospitals/healthcare institutions in its franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan during the initial spell of COVID-19 pandemic as the utility provided substantial funds to these government(s) owned hospitals for purchasing necessary articles needed in their fight against Coronavirus and to protect their frontline fighters.

These hospitals provided COVID testing and isolation services without any charges, mostly to the lesser privileged persons. SSGC's Corporate Communication Department is responsible for executing projects focused on improvement in the areas of education, healthcare, environment and community development with a primary objective of making a tangible difference in the lives of the marginalized communities.-PR

SSGC COVID19 Zubair Motiwala Shariq Vohra Salman A Siddiqui

