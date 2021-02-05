Kashmiris not alone in their struggle, says Laeeq

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir are not alone in their struggle for right to self determination as we all stand besides them.

The people of Kashmir set an example of great sacrifices and courage. No power on earth can stop oppressed nations from getting independence, the administrator passed these remarks in his statement issued on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The Administrator said the people of Pakistan, including Karachiites support Kashmiris struggle and hoped that they would surely succeed one day. Ahmed said Indian authorities quashed special status of its occupied Jammu and Kashmir and slammed international community.

