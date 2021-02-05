ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UAF VC holds walk to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

05 Feb 2021

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAE) took out the walk to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The walk led by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer was commenced from Admin Block and culminated at UAF clock tower.

Whereas, various programs are arranged at the New Senate Hall with pledges to continue support to the people of India-held Kashmir, who are fighting for their legitimate right of self-determination for several decades.

The events are being arranged by the Senior Tutor Office, Public Relations and Publications Department and Laboratory School System.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said we stand with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their valiant struggle to achieve the legitimate right.

He urged the United Nations to settle issue of Kashmiris as soon as possible with the right of self-determination. He said that India was brutally torturing the innocent Kashmiris in Indian held Kashmir.

The human rights violations are a blot on the conscience of humanity. Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications UAF Dr Jalal Arif said that nation will ensure all possible support to the Kashmiris in the struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination and condemn India’s brutality and torture in Kashmir. He said Kashmiri suffering was rapidly increasing with each passing year and the world should take action for ending the brutality.

PO Student Affairs Dr Aftab Wajid urged the United Nations and international organizations to play their role to stop Indian terrorism in Kashmir. Senior Tutor Adbul Naveed said that Kashmir is the integral part of Pakistan and the majority of population are Muslims.

He said no one will be allowed to sabotage their rights of self-determination.

Registrar Tariq Mehmood Gill, Dr Anwal ul Haq, Dr Asim Aqeel, Dr Shaukat Ali, Dr Kashif Iqbal, Dr Naeema Nawaz, Asma, Azra, Maqbool Rahmani, Assistant Registrars Abdul Razzaq, Niaz Mohy Uddin, Javeria Baig, Asma and students participated.

In the poster competition, Urooj Fatima from Laboratory Girls High School bagged the first position while Areeba Kashif stood second and Faiza Imran third.

In the Urdu speech competitions, Mohammad Obaid-ur-Rehman from Laboratory Boys High School got the first position, Fatima Saeed second, and Ayesha and Mahnoor Azhar got the third position.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

uae Kashmiri Kashmir Solidarity Day Dr Jalal Arif

UAF VC holds walk to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Approval of draft law deferred by CCLC

RLNG prices increased

Govt’s power hike motion endorsed by Nepra

Forex reserves cross $13bn mark

Foreign inflows through RDAs reach $436m

Beleaguered PSM faces shutdown prospect

Chinese vaccine not recommended for people aged above 60

BoE says banks need 6 months for any sub-zero rates

PDM evolves strategy for Senate elections

SC questions dissolution of local bodies in Punjab

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.