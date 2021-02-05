Early trade in New York: Dollar gains on euro, yen

NEW YORK: The dollar climbed toward a fifth straight daily gain on Thursday on confidence in the US economic outlook and the possibility that Friday's jobs report might be stronger than expected.

The US dollar index rose 0.48% in New York morning trading to 91.507, its highest level in two months and up 1.7% for the year.

The move came with a 0.54% decline in the euro, which fell to $1.197, below what had seemed a resistance level of $1.20 earlier this week. It was its first move below $1.20 since Dec. 1.

The dollar also gained 0.4% against the yen, rising to 105.46, the highest level since Nov. 11. After the dollar index lost 7% last year, its gains since December have come on short covering and a view that US economy's recovery from the pandemic will be relatively stronger than other countries.