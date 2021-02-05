Russian Sputnik V vaccines arrive in West Bank

RAMALLAH, (Palestinian Territories): The Palestinian Authority Thursday received 10,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in the West Bank, while the Hamas Islamists who control Gaza relaxed restrictions aimed at stemming coronavirus transmission.

The Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority had already begun vaccinating health workers on Tuesday in the occupied West Bank after receiving 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine from Israel. But the PA has said the bulk of its vaccinations will be carried out with stocks it has procured from at least four international providers.

The first shipment of the Russian-made product landed at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport earlier Thursday, before being transferred to the West Bank, according to Israeli and Palestinian officials.

The Palestinian health ministry “thanked” Russia for the vaccines, saying in a statement it would enable the inoculation of “5,000 Palestinian citizens”.