ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Four killed in Ukraine hospital fire

AFP 05 Feb 2021

KIEV: Four people died in Ukraine after a fire tore through the intensive care unit of an infectious diseases hospital that was treating coronavirus patients, police said Thursday. It was the latest in a spate of deadly fires in Ukraine, which are not uncommon in the ex-Soviet republic due to poor compliance with safety regulations and ageing infrastructure.

The fire broke out just before midnight on Wednesday on the ground floor of the five-storey building in the southwestern city of Zaporizhzhya.

Footage released by the emergency services showed firefighters entering the smoke-filled building in darkness and carrying out bedridden patients.

"The fire killed four people, including a medical worker," regional police said in a statement.

Three of the victims had been diagnosed with coronavirus and were on ventilators, according to the regional governor quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. Firefighters were able to save eight people.

Coronavirus patients infectious diseases deadly fires

Four killed in Ukraine hospital fire

Approval of draft law deferred by CCLC

RLNG prices increased

Govt’s power hike motion endorsed by Nepra

Forex reserves cross $13bn mark

Foreign inflows through RDAs reach $436m

Beleaguered PSM faces shutdown prospect

Chinese vaccine not recommended for people aged above 60

BoE says banks need 6 months for any sub-zero rates

PDM evolves strategy for Senate elections

SC questions dissolution of local bodies in Punjab

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.