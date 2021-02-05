KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (February 4, 2021).

================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================== As on: 04-02-2021 ================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================== MRA Sec. Engro Corporation 1,000 313.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 313.00 Sherman Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 2,000 27.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 27.80 D.J.M. Sec. Ghani Global Glass (R) 28,000 4.80 K & I Global 8 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 28,008 4.80 Standard Cap. Sec. K-Electric Limited 2,000,000 5.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 5.25 BMA Capital Mari Petroleum Co. 45,680 1,746.59 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. 121,500 1,772.69 Growth Sec. 5,000 1,772.69 Akhai Sec. 500 1,472.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 172,680 1,764.91 High Land Securities Pak Refinery 4,000 28.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 28.10 Fortune Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 110,000 95.50 JS Global Cap. 8,500 94.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 118,500 95.40 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Shabbir Tiles 22,000 28.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,000 28.15 ================================================================================== Total Turnover 2,348,188 ==================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021