Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
05 Feb 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (February 4, 2021).
==================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==================================================================================
As on: 04-02-2021
==================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==================================================================================
MRA Sec. Engro Corporation 1,000 313.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 313.00
Sherman Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 2,000 27.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 27.80
D.J.M. Sec. Ghani Global Glass (R) 28,000 4.80
K & I Global 8 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 28,008 4.80
Standard Cap. Sec. K-Electric Limited 2,000,000 5.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 5.25
BMA Capital Mari Petroleum Co. 45,680 1,746.59
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. 121,500 1,772.69
Growth Sec. 5,000 1,772.69
Akhai Sec. 500 1,472.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 172,680 1,764.91
High Land Securities Pak Refinery 4,000 28.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 28.10
Fortune Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 110,000 95.50
JS Global Cap. 8,500 94.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 118,500 95.40
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Shabbir Tiles 22,000 28.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,000 28.15
==================================================================================
Total Turnover 2,348,188
==================================================================================
