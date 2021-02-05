Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
05 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Thursday (February 4, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 160.1713
Pound Sterling 218.8901
Euro 192.8142
Japanese Yen 1.5250
===========================
