ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India skipper Kohli hails relationship with vice-captain Rahane

  • Pressure has since mounted on Kohli, but the star batsman believes he and Rahane remain solid allies.
AFP 04 Feb 2021

CHENNAI: India skipper Virat Kohli said Thursday his relationship with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, hero of India's landmark win over Australia last month, is based on "trust" and key to the team's Test success.

Kohli, who missed most of the Australia tour on paternity leave and had faced calls to give up some of his duties, returns to lead India against England in a four-Test series starting Friday in Chennai.

Rahane stood in as captain for the final three Tests when they fought back from a humiliating defeat in the opening game to win 2-1 in Australia.

Pressure has since mounted on Kohli, but the star batsman believes he and Rahane remain solid allies.

"He fulfilled his responsiblity in Australia with flying colours," Kohli told reporters.

"It was amazing to see how he led the team towards victory which has always been our goal.

"Between me and Jinx (Ajinkya), we have always enjoyed batting with each other. It is quite evident we enjoy each other's company."

Rahane said on Wednesday he was happy to "take a back seat" again.

Kohli said the team discusses all issues on and off the field.

"The fact that Jinx mentioned what he mentioned is because, not just between me and him, but between the whole team, the camaraderie and the relationship is based on trust," said Kohli.

"I do go and discuss a lot of things with him to have more clarity, a different perspective.

"That's how we work together and it is a massive reason for the success of (the) Indian cricket team in the Test format."

Kohli did not reveal the team for the first Test but said Rishabh Pant, who played a match-winning innings in the final Australia Test, will stay on as wicket-keeper.

"He is someone that we have backed quite a lot," said Kohli.

"What we saw in Australia is something he can do with the bat and that brings in a lot of value to this team."

Kohli hailed Pant as "an impact player" who "with his hard work" can "definitely be (a) consistent match-winner for India and someone the opposition would be wary of".

Kohli though warned his team over complacency against England and said his teammates "understand (that) beautifully".

"There is game after game, series after series which you need to reset, re-focus straight away."

Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane

India skipper Kohli hails relationship with vice-captain Rahane

COAS Bajwa visits Lahore Garrison to address officers on security situation

CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters