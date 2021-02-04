ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mexican peso leads Latam losses on power reform hiccup

  • Latam currencies fall on dollar buying.
  • Colombian peso hit by weak c.bank outlook.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

Mexico's peso led early losses across Latin American currencies on Thursday after the Supreme Court struck down a key component of the government's reform agenda, while most other units fell on increased buying into the dollar.

The peso dropped 0.6% to the dollar after Mexico's Supreme Court upheld an antitrust suit against a crucial part of the government's plan to reform the power sector.

The move would have given state-run electricity generators an edge in the sector, and was met with criticism from private businesses.

Other Latin American currencies fell as positive US economic data and optimism over a bumper stimulus package drove buying into the dollar, despite its position as a currency that usually weakens during risk-on trade.

"The DXY index is on track to register its fourth day of gains out of the last five... This comes even though global equities have been able to shake off some weakness overnight and return to a positive trajectory," analysts at TD Securities wrote in a note.

Chile's peso was also among the worst performers in Latam on Thursday, as concerns over a near-term drop in Chinese demand weighed on the prices of copper, the country's top export.

The peso has been subdued despite the launch of a COVID-19 vaccination program this week.

Most Latam currencies have lagged their broader emerging market peers this year as a second wave of COVID infections damaged economic activity and raised concerns over stretched fiscal spending in the region.

Colombia's peso dropped 0.5% after the central bank said that the second wave of infections - which had spurred tighter restrictions in major cities - will affect the country's economy throughout the remainder of 2021 and delay its recovery.

Most Latam stocks rose in early trade, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA pushed up the Bovespa index after it forecast a strong production ramp-up in 2021, as well as improved sales.

Mexico's peso Latin American currencies forex market currency rates

Mexican peso leads Latam losses on power reform hiccup

COAS Bajwa visits Lahore Garrison to address officers on security situation

CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters