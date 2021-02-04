COAS Bajwa visits Lahore Garrison to address officers on security situation

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa visited Lahore Garrison on Thursday where he discussed "his vision of an enduring peace within Pakistan and the region".

According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Bajwa's address was focused on professional matters, internal and external security situation of the country.

He apprised the officers of the latest developments on the eastern border and the situation in occupied Kashmir, the statement said.

It added that Gen Bajwa reiterated Pakistan's "firm commitment for a just resolution of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of people of Kashmir".

The army chief said that the people of Kashmir, as well as of the region at large "deserve peace".

The military chief stressed upon the need for "greater vigilance and state of preparedness amid new challenges of hybrid war".

Earlier, on arrival at the Lahore Garrison, Gen Bajwa was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz.