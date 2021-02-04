ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Unilever tea business 'highly likely' to be split off via listing

  • The company will make a final decision at the end of that process, but expects to tap capital markets to split off the division, he added.
  • You could easily see the Unilever Tea Co becoming a standalone business on a listed stock exchange with its own IPO, that is a highly likely outcome.
Reuters Updated 04 Feb 2021

Unilever is "highly likely" to separately list its tea business on a stock exchange, but does not rule out an outright sale, the group's chief executive said on Thursday.

Last year, the maker of PG Tips and Lipton tea embarked on a review of its 3 billion euros a year global tea division, saying it was looking at options including a spinoff and partial or full sale, without setting a timeframe.

CEO Alan Jope said Unilever had started separating offices, manufacturing lines and people within its tea business, a process it expects to conclude by the end of this year.

The company will make a final decision at the end of that process, but expects to tap capital markets to split off the division, he added.

"You could easily see the Unilever Tea Co becoming a standalone business on a listed stock exchange with its own IPO, that is a highly likely outcome, which would have been very difficult under our old structure," Jope said in an interview with Bloomberg.

In November, the company ditched its Anglo-Dutch dual-headed structure in favour of a single corporate entity based in London, mainly to pave the way to make bigger acquisitions and reshape its portfolio.

Jope added, though, that Unilever was open to talks with private-equity companies that may be interested in buying the tea business.

Jope, who took over the reins in 2019, also dismissed talk of the company looking to sell its Hellmann's business, which had previously come under scrutiny for not adhering to his "brands with purpose" strategy.

Unilever reported slightly lower than expected full-year results on Thursday and restored its pre-pandemic sales growth target, which underwhelmed investors seeking more ambitious goals. It's shares were down 4% in noon trading.

Jope also laid out plans to return Unilever to faster growth, which included focusing on three big markets and making investments in high growth areas such as plant-based foods.

He told journalists the company was looking to make plant-based food deals in China, India and United States, its fastest growing markets.

unilever stock exchange tea business

Unilever tea business 'highly likely' to be split off via listing

CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters