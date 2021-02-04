ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

TikTok now warns users about videos spreading misinformation

  • TikTok is playing its part in reducing the spread of misinformation online by adding new warning labels to videos with with questionable information.
BR Web Desk 04 Feb 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

TikTok is playing its part in reducing the spread of misinformation online by adding new warning labels to videos with with questionable information.

This warnings will appear on videos whose content could not be verified by fact-checkers to ensure that users do not share content that is unsubstantiated - but not definitively untrue. The warning prompt is essentially designed to dissuade users from sharing such videos.

While TikTok has been fact-checking content for some time now, it is the first time it has decided to publicly flag such videos with a warning label that reads, “Caution: Video flagged for unverified content.”

Moreover, creators will also receive a message if a warning label is added to their video. Videos that violate TikTok’s misinformation policy will then be removed immediately.

TikTok has not provided any information about how its fact-checking process works, how many videos it fact-checks every day and how it chooses which videos to review. However, a spokesperson at the company commented that fact-checking is more focused on content related to elections, vaccines, and climate change, as reported by The Verge.

It was also reported that a video's popularity does not qualify it for a review. Hence, it can be expected that all kinds of videos may be subjected to fact-checks.

It is important to note that other social media apps such as Facebook Twitter have also tried to prevent the spread of misinformation and fake news through the use of similar warning labels on their platforms. However, more advanced social media analytics will provide greater insights about the effectiveness of such warning labels online.

facebook TikTok Twitter social media social media rules Misinformation Fake News warning video social media platform social media apps TikTokers social media users

TikTok now warns users about videos spreading misinformation

CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters