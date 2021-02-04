ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian government threatens Twitter with penalties, if it does not block accounts

  • In the aftermath of the online backlash against the Indian government's callous treatment of protestors, India has threatened to 'punish' Twitter if it does not comply with the government's request to restore a block on accounts connected to allegedly inflammatory tweets about farmers’ protests.
  • On Monday, Twitter blocked over 250 accounts, following a request by the Indian government, under the presupposition that the tweets could potentially 'incite' violence.
Hatim Salman Nusrat Updated 04 Feb 2021

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of the online backlash against the Indian government's callous treatment of protestors, India has threatened to 'punish' Twitter if it does not comply with the government's request to restore a block on accounts connected to allegedly inflammatory tweets about farmers’ protests.

On Monday, Twitter blocked over 250 accounts, following a request by the Indian government, under the presupposition that the tweets could potentially 'incite' violence; singling out hashtags such as #ModiPlanningFarmersGenocide - which some Twitter users have used to draw attention to the government’s crackdown on protesters.

The demonstrations have continued to persist for over two months, as farmers have protested against the Modi government's new farming laws; which could potentially impact a large segment of the government's support-base.

On the other hand, New Delhi has stated that the laws will help farmers and consumers by modernising the industry and streamlining the agricultural supply chain.

The blockage of accounts on Monday, which included respected (and verified) news organizations and political activists, triggered outrage on Twitter - with many referencing the move as a curtailment of their freedom of expression.

Twitter eventually conceded, and reversed the ban within the span of 12 hours, citing that the tweets under scrutiny should be permitted under the ambit of free speech, with the company adding that protecting public discourse and transparency was fundamental to the platform.

Providing context behind the original ban, Twitter stated that “If we receive a properly scoped request from an authorized entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time", as India’s information laws empower the government to block online content deemed as disrupting public order.

According to a government official, after Twitter's reversal of the ban, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology demanded the company comply with its request, stating that subjects like genocide pose a threat to law and order, adding that "Twitter seems to be following a dual standard in India - will it promote a genocide hashtag in Europe or the U.S?".

In a formal notice to Twitter, the Ministry stated that the company has no "constitutional, statutory or legal basis to comment" on the country's statutory provisions, on the basis of its own limited private understanding of Indian laws.

More importantly, in the case of non-compliance from Twitter, the government has threatened to take action under the country's information technology laws, which could include anything ranging from a fine to up to seven years of incarceration for Twitter executives in the country, for not implementing the government's directives.

This week, the Indian farmers' protest gained even more traction and social media attention, as both pop-star Rihanna and prominent environmental activist Greta Thunberg tweeted about the matter.

On the other end of the spectrum, Twitter also deleted two tweets by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, one of which labelled the protesting farmers as "terrorists", citing a violation of the platform's terms and conditions.

With nearly 19 million users, Twitter is on the brink of potentially losing out on a lucrative (and expanding) market - similar to TikTok's eventual ban from the country - especially as the platform has become an essential hub for political discourse across the globe.

The platform has, more recently, executed decisions that have been seen as inconsistent with its prescribed policies, especially following the permanent ban on former President Donald Trump's wildly-popular account - which the company's founder and acting Chief Executive Jack Dorsey describing the move as "setting a dangerous precedent".

As of Wednesday, Twitter has declined to comment on the matter.

India Twitter Ban farmer protests Modi government tweets

Indian government threatens Twitter with penalties, if it does not block accounts

CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters