Indian government threatens Twitter with penalties, if it does not block accounts

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of the online backlash against the Indian government's callous treatment of protestors, India has threatened to 'punish' Twitter if it does not comply with the government's request to restore a block on accounts connected to allegedly inflammatory tweets about farmers’ protests.

On Monday, Twitter blocked over 250 accounts, following a request by the Indian government, under the presupposition that the tweets could potentially 'incite' violence; singling out hashtags such as #ModiPlanningFarmersGenocide - which some Twitter users have used to draw attention to the government’s crackdown on protesters.

The demonstrations have continued to persist for over two months, as farmers have protested against the Modi government's new farming laws; which could potentially impact a large segment of the government's support-base.

On the other hand, New Delhi has stated that the laws will help farmers and consumers by modernising the industry and streamlining the agricultural supply chain.

The blockage of accounts on Monday, which included respected (and verified) news organizations and political activists, triggered outrage on Twitter - with many referencing the move as a curtailment of their freedom of expression.

Twitter eventually conceded, and reversed the ban within the span of 12 hours, citing that the tweets under scrutiny should be permitted under the ambit of free speech, with the company adding that protecting public discourse and transparency was fundamental to the platform.

Providing context behind the original ban, Twitter stated that “If we receive a properly scoped request from an authorized entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time", as India’s information laws empower the government to block online content deemed as disrupting public order.

According to a government official, after Twitter's reversal of the ban, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology demanded the company comply with its request, stating that subjects like genocide pose a threat to law and order, adding that "Twitter seems to be following a dual standard in India - will it promote a genocide hashtag in Europe or the U.S?".

In a formal notice to Twitter, the Ministry stated that the company has no "constitutional, statutory or legal basis to comment" on the country's statutory provisions, on the basis of its own limited private understanding of Indian laws.

More importantly, in the case of non-compliance from Twitter, the government has threatened to take action under the country's information technology laws, which could include anything ranging from a fine to up to seven years of incarceration for Twitter executives in the country, for not implementing the government's directives.

This week, the Indian farmers' protest gained even more traction and social media attention, as both pop-star Rihanna and prominent environmental activist Greta Thunberg tweeted about the matter.

On the other end of the spectrum, Twitter also deleted two tweets by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, one of which labelled the protesting farmers as "terrorists", citing a violation of the platform's terms and conditions.

With nearly 19 million users, Twitter is on the brink of potentially losing out on a lucrative (and expanding) market - similar to TikTok's eventual ban from the country - especially as the platform has become an essential hub for political discourse across the globe.

The platform has, more recently, executed decisions that have been seen as inconsistent with its prescribed policies, especially following the permanent ban on former President Donald Trump's wildly-popular account - which the company's founder and acting Chief Executive Jack Dorsey describing the move as "setting a dangerous precedent".

As of Wednesday, Twitter has declined to comment on the matter.