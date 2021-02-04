Markets
NZ business confidence improves further in Feb: ANZ survey
04 Feb 2021
WELLINGTON: New Zealand business sentiment improved further in February with investment and employment intentions going up, a preliminary ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday.
The survey's headline measure showed a net 11.8% of respondents expected the economy to improve over the year ahead compared with a net 9.4% in the previous poll in December last year.
A net 22.3% of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, compared with 21.7% in the previous survey.
