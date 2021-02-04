ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
Mexico reports 12,153 new coronavirus cases, 1,707 more deaths

  • The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 12,153 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 1,707 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,886,245 cases and 161,240 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mexico Mexico's health ministry BioNTec

