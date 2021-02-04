World
Mexico reports 12,153 new coronavirus cases, 1,707 more deaths
- The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
04 Feb 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 12,153 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 1,707 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,886,245 cases and 161,240 deaths.
The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure today
Mexico reports 12,153 new coronavirus cases, 1,707 more deaths
Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX
IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout
'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion
COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours
Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital
Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal
Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM
What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?
Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP
Switzerland lifts ban: London will resume trading Swiss stocks
Read more stories
Comments