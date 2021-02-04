ANL 29.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-4.46%)
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,211

  • The reported death toll rose by 786 to 59,742, the tally showed.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

RKI BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,211 to 2,252,001, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 786 to 59,742, the tally showed.

Germany Robert Koch Institute coronavirus cases Covid death toll

