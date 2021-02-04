World
US President Biden discusses China, Myanmar coup on call with Australian PM Morrison
- They also talked about beating the COVID-19 pandemic, combating climate change.
04 Feb 2021
US President Joe Biden on a call with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed how they can work together to address global and regional challenges, including dealing with China.
They also talked about beating the COVID-19 pandemic, combating climate change and working together to hold those responsible for the coup in Myanmar, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.
