Child abuse: Senate panel to present its report in next session

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Special Committee on Child Protection, after finalising report on child abuse, decided to present it in the next session of the Senate.

The committee was held at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Rubina Khalid.

The committee considered in detail the finalisation of the report of the committee.

The Committee was setup on the special directives of the Chairman Senate, Senator Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani with an objective to review the issue of child abuse in great detail; especially in connection with reference to the incident that took place in a Mansehra seminary.

The proposals in the report comprised a strategy to formulate an effective solution to the issue, besides preventive measures, awareness, and advocacy.

These also included a proposal on setting up a one-window operation system to facilitate action in such cases as well as the availability of funds, training and sensitisation of the police and judiciary.

Senators Ayesha Raza Farooq and Rana Muhammad Maqbool also attended the meeting.

