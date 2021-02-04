Daniel Pearl case: US congressmen urge Pakistan to conduct full review of acquittal

ISLAMABAD: A group of US Congressmen have addressed a letter to Pakistan’s Ambassador in Washington, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan, urging the government of Pakistan to undertake 'a full review of the acquittal in the case of American journalist Daniel Pearl.'

Through a letter addressed to Pakistan’s ambassador and signed by a number of US Congressmen, Brad Sherman has urged Pakistani government to conduct a full review of the acquittal in the case of Daniel Pearl.

“As you are well aware, we as members of Congress have closely followed the events surrounding the kidnapping and murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, a constituent of Congressman Brad Sherman,” the letter says.

On Thursday, January 28, it adds Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled that the four men convicted of kidnapping and murdering American journalist Daniel Pearl, including British national Ahmed Omar Sheikh, shall be set free.

“Pearl was working for the Wall Street Journal in 2002 when he was kidnapped in the city of Karachi while reporting on Richard Reid, a self-described member of al-Qaeda. We join with the White House in affirming that such a decision is an ‘affront to terrorism victims everywhere’,” the letter further states.

It adds: “U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinker said in a statement that the United States is prepared to prosecute Sheikh in the U.S., a position that we strongly support. A statement issued on January 28 by the office of the Attorney General for Pakistan indicates that your government will conduct a full review of the acquittal passed by the Supreme Court. We welcome the decision to file a Review Petition and expect the Pakistani government to expeditiously move to recall the order of acquittal to ensure justice is served.”

It adds: “In the years since the tragic murder of Daniel Pearl, the U.S. and Pakistan have maintained a robust partnership, particularly in the areas of security cooperation, energy, trade, and investment. We look forward to continuing to work with you to advance this relationship.”

“Nevertheless, in pursuit of justice for Pearl and the countless others who have been murdered by acts of terrorism, it is incumbent upon us to urge you to do your utmost to ensure that the Government of Pakistan conducts a full review of the acquittal in the case of Daniel Pearl,” Brad Sherman concludes in the letter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021