Formation of joint political task force on Kashmir proposed

LAHORE: The National Kashmir Conference has proposed the formation of a joint political task force and creation of special seat of vice-foreign minister on Kashmir to highlight and fight the case of the Indian Occupied Kashmir at international level.

According to media cell of JI at Mansoora Lahore, this was proposed in the event organized by Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, at a local hotel on Wednesday.

JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq presided over the conference while Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, former Prime Minister Raja Parvez Ashraf, PML-N senior leaders Senator Raja Zafarul Haq and Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, JI Naib Emir Liaqat Baloch, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, JUI-F Secretary General Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, senior diplomat Abdul Basit, senior journalist Hamid Mir and others were among the speakers. Proceeding of the conference continued for five hours.

“We will move forward on the proposal of Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed for the formation of joint political task force. Government and opposition parties must work together for the cause. There is serious threat to the peace of South Asia due to hegemonic designs of Modi’s fascist government for the region,” said Senator Siraj, vowing to continue full support to the freedom struggle of the people of the held valley.

“We will fight the case of Kashmir till the last drop of blood in our bodies. The nation is standing firmly with their Kashmiri brethren till the dawn of freedom rise on Kashmir,” said the JI Emir, asking the government to develop with national consensus a National Action Plan on Kashmir for the freedom of the people of the area from Indian yoke.

He assured the government support from all political parties to the cause once it took a step forward on the issue. Unfortunately, he regretted, the government failed to meet the nation expectations and fight the case of Kashmir after Modi’s 5th August 2019 step.

“Government should announce a diplomatic emergency on Kashmir. It should give status to the AJK government as the representative body of entire Kashmir [including the Indian occupied area]. Government should immediately host International Kashmir Conference and it should allow visa free entry to the people of occupied Jammu Kashmir to Pakistan,” proposed the JI chief.

A joint declaration was adopted on occasion which condemned the revocation of special status of the Occupied Kashmir by the Indian government.

The National Kashmir Conference expressed concern on gross human rights violation, torture and extrajudicial killings of Kashmiri youth and detention of Kashmiri leadership in the held area. It expressed concern over the settlement of the RSS members and other Hindu extremists in the occupied area with the plan to turn the Kashmir’s Muslim majority into minority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021