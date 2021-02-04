ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
Sindh CM inaugurates Covid-19 vaccine campaign

Recorder Report 04 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah along with Health Minister Sindh Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Wednesday inaugurated the Covid-19 Vaccine Campaign in Sindh.

The first Covid-19 vaccine in Sindh was administered to Dr Tanveer Ahmed at Dow University Hospital Ojha campus where they were present along with Chinese Consul General, Secretary Health Sindh Dr Kazim Jatoi and other officials.

While talking to the media Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho paid tribute to the healthcare workers and thanked them for their services by distributing shields. They emphasised on SOPs being followed even after vaccine so that the healthcare system does not collapse.

CM Murad Ali shah thanked the Chinese government and said that China helped Pakistan when no one else did. He also said that China has donated 500,000 doses to Pakistan out of which Sindh received 83,000 doses for which he is grateful of Government of Pakistan. In his address he said that in this initial phase the vaccine will be given to the frontline healthcare workers only and Pakistan is on the 80th number of receiving the vaccine.

He also said that the Federal government needs to provide us with a proper timetable for the vaccines so we also know when we will be receiving them. The vaccine campaign in Sindh will be transparent and whoever gets the vaccine will have their details on the website. He said that the Health Department has spoken to the Chinese government and other pharmaceuticals and are actively working on procuring the vaccine themselves.

Minister for Health and Population welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho while addressing the inauguration said that the department is trying to vaccinate all healthcare workers by end of February. She added that with the initial dose we will be vaccinating 78,000 frontline workers who are currently working in the COVID wards. She requested all Pakistanis to get vaccinated and said that it is our national duty to get vaccinated to save the people around us.

After visiting the Adult Vaccination Centre at Khaliq Dina Hall in Karachi, Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuho said that because the census done by federal government is not accurate we can face some difficulties in the vaccination campaign; however, the province will take help from the data available at NADRA.

