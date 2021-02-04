Islamabad likely to receive isolated snowfall

KARACHI: The capital city - Islamabad is likely to receive isolated snowfall over its hills in the next 24 hours, the MET Office said on Wednesday. It said that cloudy weather with isolated rain and snowfall over the hills are expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country on Thursday. “A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country likely to persist till Thursday,” the Met said. In the past 24 hours: A cold and dry weather prevailed over the most parts of the country. Very cold conditions gripped the upper parts. However, isolated rain and snow fell over the hills in Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Maximum amount of the rainfall was recorded in Rawalakot 4mm, Garhidupatta and Parachinar 3mm, each. The day’s lowest temperature was recorded in Leh -11 degrees Celsius, Gupis -8, Kalam and Skardu -6, each, Bagrote and Astore -5 each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021