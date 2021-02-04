ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian wheat export prices down

Reuters 04 Feb 2021

MOSCOW: Russian wheat export prices fell for the second consecutive week last week due to more active supply from farmers concerned about upcoming higher wheat export taxes later in the marketing season, analysts said on Monday.

Moscow is attempting to reduce wheat exports to help curb rising domestic food prices. It imposed the tax of 25 euros ($30) per tonne for Feb. 15 to 28, rising to 50 euros/tonne from March 1. It also plans to switch to a more complicated formula-based regime in summer.

Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply between Feb. 15 and Feb. 28 was at $293 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $3 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said.

Sovecon, another Moscow consultancy, said wheat prices fell by $2 to $295, while barley rose by $9 to $247 a tonne due to strong export demand.

Prospects for March wheat exports from Russia are unclear so far, IKAR added.

Russian wheat producing regions saw some good rains and snow last week, but the weather remains unusually warm in some of them, which means there is still a risk of plant damage in case of cold snap later in February, Sovecon said.—Reuters

Wheat Agriculture Taxes euros IKAR export prices

Russian wheat export prices down

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP

Switzerland lifts ban: London will resume trading Swiss stocks

CCoE to consider electricity policy today

1HFY21: Fiscal deficit recorded at 2.5pc of GDP

ECC allows removal of dividend distribution cap on MPCL

Lively TERF nearing its demise

Jul-Jan net collection hits Rs2.580trn mark

Cabinet briefed: Govt spent Rs3trn to effect correction in exchange rate

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.