Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

THE RUPEE: Nominal change

BR Research 04 Feb 2021

KARACHI: On Wednesday after market close, PKR remained unchanged against USD in interbank market while it gained value in open market. It also went up against Euro, AED and SR in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 160.10 and 160.20 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 15 paisas for buying and 5 paisas for selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 160 and 160.25 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 192 and 193.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 43.55 and 43.80 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and 5 paisas for selling closing at 42.40 and 42.60 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 160.00
Open Offer     Rs 160.25
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 160.10
Offer Rate     Rs 160.20
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth on the buying side while it stayed unchanged on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the local currency market on Wednesday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback slightly decreased its value by 10 paisas and closed for buying at Rs 160.40 against the opening rate of Rs 160.30 whereas it firmly closed for selling at Rs 161.30.

Furthermore, the local currency showed strength and improved its worth in the process of trading against the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound’s buying and selling rates rose from Tuesday’s closing of Rs 218.15 and Rs 220.50 to Rs 218.00 and Rs 219.80 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs161(buying) and Rs 161.10(selling) against last rate of Rs160.90(buying) and Rs 161(selling).

It closed at Rs161(buying) and Rs 161.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 110,800 (selling) and Rs110,600(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Euro Dirham Pakistan Rupee Riyal AED

