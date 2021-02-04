ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 04 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
Bunny-s Ltd.                  28.01.2021   04.02.2021     04.02.2021          -                  -
Ghani Global Holding          29.01.2021   04.02.2021          -         22.01.2021         10 (B)
Frontier Ceramics             02.02.2021   08.02.2021     08.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Premium Tex Mills             04.02.2021   11.02.2021     11.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Ghani Glass                   05.02.2021   12.02.2021          -         03.02.2021         65 (I)
BankIslami Pakistan           05.02.2021   11.02.2021     11.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Ferozsons Laboratories        05.02.2021   12.02.2021     12.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Mehran Sugar Mills            05.02.2021   12.02.2021     12.02.2021          -                  -
Attock Petroleum              10.02.2021   16.02.2021          -         08.02.2021         25 (I)
Pakistan Oilfields            10.02.2021   17.02.2021          -         08.02.2021        200 (I)
(DAWHSC-1) Dawood
Hercules Corporation          10.02.2021   16.02.2021          -              -                  -
Sana Industries               11.02.2021   18.02.2021     18.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Dolmen City Riet              12.02.2021   18.02.2021          -         10.02.2021       3.3 (II)
Chashma Sugar Mills           15.02.2021   25.02.2021     25.02.2021     11.02.2021         50 (F)
Premier Sugar Mills           15.02.2021   25.02.2021     25.02.2021          -                  -
Macter International          16.02.2021   23.02.2021          -         12.02.2021         19 (I)
Indus Dyeing & Mfg            17.02.2021   24.02.2021     24.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Hascol Petroleum              17.02.2021   23.02.2021     23.02.2021(u)       -                  -
PIC Terminal                  17.02.2021   24.02.2021     24.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Sunrays Textile Mills         17.02.2021   24.02.2021     24.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Mitchells Fruit Farms         17.02.2021   25.02.2021     25.02.2021          -                Nil
Bank Al-Habib                 15.03.2021   25.03.2021     25.03.2021     11.03.2021         45 (F)
International Steel           15.03.2021   22.03.2021          -         11.03.2021         30 (I)
International Industries      15.03.2021   22.03.2021          -         11.03.2021         35 (I)
ICI Pakistan                  17.02.2021   23.02.2021          -         15.02.2021        200 (I)
Fauji Fertilizer              12.03.2021   18.03.2021     18.03.2021     10.03.2021         34 (F)
Colgate Palmolive             13.02.2021   19.02.2021          -         11.02.2021        250 (I)
(HBLTFC) Habib Bank           13.02.2021   19.02.2021          -              -                  -
Faran Sugar Mills             18.02.2021   24.02.2021     24.02.2021          -                Nil
(JS TFC-11) Jahangir
Siddiqui                      27.02.2021   06.03.2021          -              -                  -
Fauji Foods                   19.03.2021   25.03.2021     25.03.2021          -                Nil
Fauni Fertilizer Bin Qasim    22.03.2021   29.03.2021     29.03.2021          -                Nil
Tri-Pack Filmst               07.04.2021   14.04.2021     14.04.2021     05.04.2021         50 (F)
==================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

