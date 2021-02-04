KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

================================================================================================== Date T+2 Dividend/ Name of Company Book Closure of last date Bonus/Right From To AGM cum price Percentage ================================================================================================== Bunny-s Ltd. 28.01.2021 04.02.2021 04.02.2021 - - Ghani Global Holding 29.01.2021 04.02.2021 - 22.01.2021 10 (B) Frontier Ceramics 02.02.2021 08.02.2021 08.02.2021(u) - - Premium Tex Mills 04.02.2021 11.02.2021 11.02.2021(u) - - Ghani Glass 05.02.2021 12.02.2021 - 03.02.2021 65 (I) BankIslami Pakistan 05.02.2021 11.02.2021 11.02.2021(u) - - Ferozsons Laboratories 05.02.2021 12.02.2021 12.02.2021(u) - - Mehran Sugar Mills 05.02.2021 12.02.2021 12.02.2021 - - Attock Petroleum 10.02.2021 16.02.2021 - 08.02.2021 25 (I) Pakistan Oilfields 10.02.2021 17.02.2021 - 08.02.2021 200 (I) (DAWHSC-1) Dawood Hercules Corporation 10.02.2021 16.02.2021 - - - Sana Industries 11.02.2021 18.02.2021 18.02.2021(u) - - Dolmen City Riet 12.02.2021 18.02.2021 - 10.02.2021 3.3 (II) Chashma Sugar Mills 15.02.2021 25.02.2021 25.02.2021 11.02.2021 50 (F) Premier Sugar Mills 15.02.2021 25.02.2021 25.02.2021 - - Macter International 16.02.2021 23.02.2021 - 12.02.2021 19 (I) Indus Dyeing & Mfg 17.02.2021 24.02.2021 24.02.2021(u) - - Hascol Petroleum 17.02.2021 23.02.2021 23.02.2021(u) - - PIC Terminal 17.02.2021 24.02.2021 24.02.2021(u) - - Sunrays Textile Mills 17.02.2021 24.02.2021 24.02.2021(u) - - Mitchells Fruit Farms 17.02.2021 25.02.2021 25.02.2021 - Nil Bank Al-Habib 15.03.2021 25.03.2021 25.03.2021 11.03.2021 45 (F) International Steel 15.03.2021 22.03.2021 - 11.03.2021 30 (I) International Industries 15.03.2021 22.03.2021 - 11.03.2021 35 (I) ICI Pakistan 17.02.2021 23.02.2021 - 15.02.2021 200 (I) Fauji Fertilizer 12.03.2021 18.03.2021 18.03.2021 10.03.2021 34 (F) Colgate Palmolive 13.02.2021 19.02.2021 - 11.02.2021 250 (I) (HBLTFC) Habib Bank 13.02.2021 19.02.2021 - - - Faran Sugar Mills 18.02.2021 24.02.2021 24.02.2021 - Nil (JS TFC-11) Jahangir Siddiqui 27.02.2021 06.03.2021 - - - Fauji Foods 19.03.2021 25.03.2021 25.03.2021 - Nil Fauni Fertilizer Bin Qasim 22.03.2021 29.03.2021 29.03.2021 - Nil Tri-Pack Filmst 07.04.2021 14.04.2021 14.04.2021 05.04.2021 50 (F) ==================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

